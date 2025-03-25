Mid Europa reportedly seeks exit from Romanian courier Cargus

The investment fund Mid Europa Partners, one of the most active investors in the Romanian market, wants to sell Urgent Cargus, the second largest courier company in Romania, according to sources familiar with the discussions consulted by Profit.ro.

"Yes, they want to sell. That's what they would like, to complete the sale this year. However, it depends on many factors whether they will complete the transaction this year," sources told Profit.ro.

Mid Europa acquired Cargus in 2019 from Abris Capital Partners.

The acquisition of Urgent Cargus represented Mid Europa Partners' third direct investment in Romania.

(Photo source: Cargus)