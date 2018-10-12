Microsoft Romania organizes event dedicated to IT developers and specialists this month

Microsoft Tech Day, an event dedicated to IT developers and specialists organized by Microsoft Romania, will take place at the Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center in Bucharest on October 18.

The event is free of charge for participants. Its agenda will include hands-on sessions, technical demos and case studies, all focusing on topics of interest for tech enthusiasts.

One of the speakers is Alessandro Mursean, DevOps Lead UiPath, who will talk about how communication, collaboration and integration in software development greatly ease people’s work. Meanwhile, Daniel Daraban – Senior Product Manager, Datacenter BitDefender and Gabriel Mazarache – Solutions Architect, Datacenter BitDefender will open the track dedicated to cyber security, with focus on detecting behavioral threats.

The conference will be structured on four tracks, namely OSS (Open Source)/DevOps, Security with BitDefender, Artificial Intelligence, and Hybrid/cloud infrastructure solutions.

The full agenda of the event as well as the registration form are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]