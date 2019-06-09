German group Metro reaches 1,000 convenience stores in Romania

The LaDoiPasi convenience store network, developed by German group Metro Cash & Carry, reached 1,000 units in September 2019. Over 200 new units have been opened in the last six months alone.

The retailer plans to continue the fast development of its network and double the number of shops in the LaDoiPasi network by 2023. The shops have a sales area of 60 to 200 sqm and sell up to 6,000 products.

“The first 1,000 LaDoiPasi shops have represented a common effort by our partners and colleagues. This threshold shows that LaDoiPasi is a sustainable business, built in the community, alongside shop owners and clients,” said Irinel Popescu, head of retail at Metro Cash & Carry Romania.

Metro relaunched the LaDoiPasi franchise in 2017 and has opened 600 new units since then while also remodeling 100 existing shops. The LaDoiPasi franchise is dedicated to independent shop owners who want to develop their business.

Metro Cash & Carry entered the Romanian market in 1996, when it opened the first store under this brand in Bucharest. The group currently has 30 cash & carry units in Romania. The group had a turnover of EUR 1.14 billion and a net profit of EUR 19 million in Romania in 2018.

(Photo source: the company)