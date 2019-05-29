Romania Insider
Business
German group Metro downsizes plans for proximity store chain in Romania
29 May 2019
The proximity store chain LaDoiPaşi, launched by German retailer Metro in Romania and operated under franchise, plans to double the number of units over the next four years, hoping to reach over 1,700 stores nationwide. Their plans are, however, less ambitious than they were two years ago when they announced 3,000 stores by 2020.

The LaDoiPaşi is currently approaching 1,000 units. The only food retailer that operates more than 1,000 stores in Romania is Profi, which operates several formats and only partially through a franchise-like system.

To date, more than 860 stores have opened under the label LaDoiPaşi, and the retailer is pursuing expansion in communities across the country, both urban and rural. The LaDoiPaşi franchise is very popular in the south of the country, with 40% of the shops located in the region, 30% in the north and 30% in the west.

(Photo source: the company)

