Belgian metal roofing producer plans EUR 15 mln expansion in Romania

The Belgian manufacturer of metal roofing systems Metigla, with a factory in Ceptura, Prahova County, announced a EUR 15 million investment plan in expanding production, automation, and employees.

"In 2025, we will consolidate our presence in key markets and gradually expand this model to more European countries. We invest in sustainable products, automation, teams, and faster customer service. We are a company built for the long term: we manufacture locally, invest locally, and grow through a dedicated team, quality, and real innovation, not through compromises", said Olivier Somers, Group CEO Metigla.

Founded in 1984 in Belgium, Metigla entered Romania in 2000, inaugurating a production unit in Ceptura, under the Coilprofil brand until 2018. The company has invested over EUR 25 million in the last 25 years.

"Romania remains our center of gravity, and the Ceptura factory is a clear expression of how local excellence can have an international impact," added Olivier Somers.

The Ceptura center has now reached five production halls and two warehouses totaling over 17,500 sqm. The factory produces metal tiles, pre-folded sheet metal, thermal insulation panels with mineral wool, custom finishing accessories, robotic rainwater systems, galvanized profiles, facade cassettes, and photovoltaic solutions, such as structures for solar parks and 2-in-1 metal solar roofs (BIPV).

The company had a turnover of EUR 27.5 million in 2024, a 25% increase in delivered volumes, and expanded into foreign markets. Currently, exports cover 15% of the business, with the company selling in Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands, and France and collaborating in parallel with partners from Bulgaria, Poland, Germany, Italy, Estonia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Last year, Metigla purchased a logistics space and a commercial office in Antwerp, Belgium.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com