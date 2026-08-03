Mercure hotel opens in Romania’s Oradea

Mercure Hotels & Resorts, part of hospitality group Accor, announced the opening of Mercure Oradea, a hotel located in the western part of the city.

The property represents an investment of EUR 15 million, the company said.

Mercure Oradea will operate under a franchise agreement with Grand Hotel West, a local investor with a long-standing connection to hospitality and food and beverage.

The hotel features 90 rooms, the Rei Restaurant and Rei Café, a private wine cellar, four meeting rooms, a wellness area, and underground and outdoor parking spaces, including EV charging stations.

Mercure Oradea is operated by Spark Hospitality, a hotel management company active in Romania and across international markets, specializing in the development and management of lifestyle hotels and resorts.

Mercure Oradea adds to Accor’s portfolio of 26 hotels in Romania, marking the group’s first hotel in the northern Romania city.

“As our first address in the city, this new hotel marks an important step in strengthening both our presence in Romania and the city’s connection to global travelers,” Andrii Davydenko, Vice President Operations, Ukraine & Romania, Accor, said.

Rareș Țicra, representative of Grand Hotel West, Oradea, added: “As a local investor and committed supporter of Oradea’s development, I am confident that the opening of Mercure Oradea in partnership with Accor brings a valuable and distinctive addition to the city’s hospitality landscape. This further strengthens the city’s positioning as a European travel destination, enhances its appeal to both business and leisure travelers, and contributes to its long-term tourism development and economic growth.”



Mercure is part of Accor, a hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com