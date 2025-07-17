Real Estate

Hilton Garden Inn hotel to open in Bucharest as part of EnVogue Residence project

17 July 2025

A new Hilton Garden Inn hotel will open in Bucharest as part of the final construction phase of the EnVogue Residence – Iuliu Maniu project, the developer announced Thursday, July 17. 

The hotel will be integrated into a two-section building, whose structure has already been completed, and will feature 125 rooms, a gym, restaurant, event spaces, and dedicated parking. It is designed to serve both business travelers and event visitors in the area.

The future hotel will incorporate green energy solutions and align with broader sustainability goals, according to the press release. It will also follow the EnVogue Residence project’s high safety standards, including seismic resistance up to 8.9 on the Richter Scale and an on-site air-raid shelter.

Located near Bucharest’s Păcii and Preciziei subway stations, the development aims to become a key mixed-use urban hub in the city's western district.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the developer)

