19th-century house in Bucharest on sale for EUR 1.6 mln

Merchant Dimitrie Petrescu's house in Bucharest, a historic monument built at the end of the 19th century, was put up for sale by Romania Sotheby's International Realty for EUR 1.6 million.

The property, with a built area of 2,078 sqm and a land area of 682 sqm, "bears the signs of an era when Bucharest flourished and started its urban modernization, being dubbed 'the Little Paris'," the real estate company said. The house has 30 rooms and eight bathrooms.

"French influences can be found in the architectural style of the Merchant Dimitrie Petrescu's house, built at the intersection of Berzei Street with Calea Griviței, two avenues hosting an important part of Bucharest's history," the same source said.

On the outside, the building preserves intact all the elegant architectural elements. On the inside, the high rooms with ceilings spectacularly decorated with rosettes, friezes and cornices with floral patterns "bring the nostalgia of a musical evening with guests from the high life of the capital."

There's an architectural project to restore the building's facade and remodel the interior.

