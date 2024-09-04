Two young Romanian entrepreneurs experienced in product design have launched Menteno, a digital solution that transforms the way hotels, aparthotels, and properties manage guest requests and feedback.

Menteno seeks to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through a simplified and automated process, reducing response time to guest requests "from hours to just a few minutes." It allows guests to scan a QR code available in the room, instantly transmitting assigned tasks to the team, allowing the manager to supervise in real time. Guests can submit any request through the dedicated platform without creating an account or downloading an app.

The Menteno system was already implemented in three hotels with over 180 rooms and a residential complex with 30 apartments.

“We are committed to providing a product that not only meets the industry’s high standards but also anticipates future market needs,” said Alberto Valentin Cococi, co-founder of Menteno.

A study by Harvard Business School shows that negative reviews can significantly reduce annual profit, although the exact percentages can vary depending on location, hotel size, and other specific industry factors.

Currently, most hotels use rudimentary communication methods to address customer requests and feedback, such as Excel and WhatsApp. However, 60% of hotel managers anticipate automating operations will positively impact the guest experience, and 56% expect this transformation to lead to increased profits, according to a study by one of the largest global consulting firms.

Menteno attempts to address such issues with an advanced guest request management system, automating a QR-based system to simplify interactions with HoReCa representatives and improve their response time to clients and internal task management.

“Our solution primarily responds to the challenges faced by hoteliers who need a platform that allows more efficient management of all operations. We estimate that Menteno will enable operational efficiency and improve response time to guest requests by up to 80%, from several hours to just a few minutes,” said Adrian Furtună, co-founder of Menteno.

The Menteno platform is designed to primarily focus on the HoReCa sector, hotels, guesthouses, and apartment complexes. However, its versatility also applies to other similarly organized units, such as hospitals, student dormitories, rented office buildings, and care or residential centers.

“We are a self-funded startup and see great potential in the mid-market hotel segment, as well as an opening to property managers and hospitals. We aim to have the application active in properties totaling over 50,000 rooms in the HoReCa industry and beyond within a year,” added Andrei Furtună.

