MedLife completes acquisition of Tulcea-based Routine Med group

MedLife, the leader in the private healthcare market, announced the completion of the acquisition of Routine Med from Tulcea.

Following the transaction, MedLife owns 60% of Routine Med, while the group's founder, Mihai Pavel, retains 40% of the company's shares.

As a result, the group expands its national footprint in the southeast, where it is already present with collection points, a laboratory in Constanta, as well as three hyperclinics in Constanta, Galati, and Braila, being the operator with the largest ecosystem of integrated diagnostic and treatment services in Romania.

The Routine Med group includes a hospital unit equipped with an operating room, a day and continuous hospitalization department, along with a generous outpatient area. Thus, patients in Dobrogea have access to over 20 medical and surgical specialties, including dentistry and medical optics. Hospital and outpatient services are complemented by laboratory and medical imaging services.

According to company representatives, Routine Med's turnover in 2023 exceeded RON 15 million.

With this acquisition, MedLife strengthens its position in the private medical sector and continues its expansion strategy through acquisitions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MedLife)