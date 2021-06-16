Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Business

MedLife launches a mobile medical clinic in Romania

16 June 2021
MedLife has launched a new concept on the Romanian market - the MedLife Mobile Medical Clinic. The specially-equipped clinic can travel to different places across the country to provide health services to employees of companies, organizations, or institutions, or other people with limited access to healthcare.

The mobile clinic has top facilities and includes two multidisciplinary consulting rooms, a laboratory, a medical imaging department, a waiting room, and a bathroom. The medical team can offer various services such as consultations, rapid lab tests, as well as pulmonary, eye or ENT examinations, or other specialized consultations, depending on the patients’ needs and requirements.

In addition, the MedLife Mobile Medical Clinic can also be used for a wide range of projects such as health-related marathons organized by companies or institutions for their communities, specific medical evaluations on certain specialities, educational medical projects for adults or children, and so on.

According to Medlife representatives, the new mobile clinic could also be used in the vaccination campaign.

“Public data show a big drop in the number of vaccinated people, one of the reasons being accessibility, especially in small localities. This new service offers the possibility to go anywhere in the country, to increase the number of vaccinated people,” said Mihai Marcu, CEO MedLife Group.

The clinic is also authorized to provide occupational medicine services at the headquarters of companies.

(Photo source: the company)

