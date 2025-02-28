MedLife becomes the first private healthcare company in Romania to exceed half a billion euros in turnover in 2024

News from Companies

MedLife achieved a Pro forma consolidated turnover of RON 2.76 billion in 2024, up 25% compared to 2023, moreover, recording in the last five years increases in turnover of over 20%.

Despite the growth and consolidation of its leading position, the company navigated cautiously last year, taking into account the increase in debt and the decrease in profit registered at the end of 2023. At the same time, it managed to reduce its debt and gradually regain its margins.

Even though it slowed down the pace of acquisitions (five last year), the Group accelerated strongly in the area of organic projects and opened no less than three new hospital units, probably becoming the largest provider of hospital services both in Bucharest and nationally.

MedLife also recorded in 2024 several notable achievements in the field of cutting-edge medicine, one of which was the integration of AI into its application for interpreting laboratory results. The company also became a national leader in genetics and molecular biology, as well as precision imaging with its 40 MRIs, 30 CTs and 80 other equipment such as X-rays, mammograms or osteodensitometers, distributed nationwide. In fact, these will soon be included in the first imaging research program of a private Romanian company.

MedLife (BVB: M), the largest private healthcare network in Romania and the only company with domestic capital among the top private healthcare operators, announces its preliminary financial results for 2024, highlighting a significant increase in Pro forma consolidated turnover, which reached over RON 2.7 billion (EUR 555 million), up 25% compared to 2023. Thus, the Group becomes the first Romanian company in the private healthcare sector to exceed half a billion euros in turnover in 2024.

Also, Pro-forma EBITDA reached RON 412 million in 2024 compared to RON 317 million in the previous year, which highlights the Group's stability in terms of profitability growth in 2024. At the same time, the Pro-forma net profit obtained by the Group in 2024 amounted to RON 33 million.

“Despite a much slower economic growth of only 0.9%, the 2024 results attest that MedLife has managed to maintain its financial and operational business performance. Thanks to these results, which give us reasons for optimism, we will continue our development projects. In this regard, we have proposed to supplement the syndicated loan with 50 million euros and we hope to have it approved by shareholders in March. Although we expect a complicated year, marked by many geopolitical challenges and the need for significant fiscal adjustments in Romania, we have taken the necessary strategic measures to perform even in a period marked by uncertainties.

Moreover, in recent years, in addition to diagnostic and prophylaxis platforms, we have also developed an integrated oncology platform and top hospital services, thus offering an important range of medical services that cannot be postponed to the next economic cycle. Moreover, we will soon launch, for the first time, several medical health monitoring services along with wellness, nutrition and stress management services. These services offered to companies can overcome the lack of salary increases in difficult economic times, while maintaining the benefit packages so necessary for team motivation and a performing and healthy climate”, declared Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

An intense year of investments and inaugurations

Most of the MedLife Group's business lines recorded a good performance compared to 2023. Thus, the largest increases were recorded by hospitals (38%), laboratories (28%), followed by clinics (23%) and, equally, by pharmacies and the corporate division (14%).

2024 was a year dedicated to consolidation, and MedLife focused on diversification, expansion and integration at national level. For example, SWEAT, the fitness network within the MedLife Group, acquired two new locations in Bucharest, the result of investments of approximately two million euros. Moreover, the network of mental health clinics MindCare also benefited from expansions in 2024 (two new units in Constanța and Craiova). On the other hand, MedLife consolidated its leading position in the field of genetic sequencing and medical innovation by entering the Personal Genetics shareholder structure. Also in 2024, the Group integrated the Breast Institute, led by Dr. Cristian Viișoreanu, into the Group's largest hospital - MedLife Medical Park in Bucharest.

MedLife expanded in 2024 both through acquisitions and organically. The acquisitions include Antares Clinic, one of the most important private healthcare providers in Moldova, Euromedica Group Baia Mare (Euromedic Hospital and Euromedic Administrator) and Routine Med Group from Tulcea.

As for organic growth, MedLife inaugurated three hospitals in Bucharest, Craiova and Timisoara, becoming probably the largest provider of hospital services both in the capital and nationally.

Objectives and projects for 2025

Although the keywords remain moderate optimism and caution, for 2025 the company aims to continue the development projects already started, while remaining attentive to expansion and acquisition opportunities.

“The results of 2024, as well as recent studies, have shown us that Romanians are moving towards a 360° approach to health, and MedLife will meet their needs in the near future. That is why we will emphasize the wellness component and launch products that combine the prevention area with that which privileges an overall healthy lifestyle," declared Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife Group.

In 2025, the Group's first strategic move will be to consolidate in the Corporate segment, where MedLife wants to meet employers with new products, unique on the market, that will combine medical prevention with fitness. In parallel with this approach aimed at the corporate area, the Group will continue its organic development, with several projects started last year planned to be put into operation. In this regard, we recall the expansion of the number of hyperclinics by adding one in the central-southern part of Romania, the inauguration of a new radiotherapy center in the north-east of the country, as well as the expansion with new units dedicated to mental health and fitness in Bucharest and in the country.

Currently, MedLife Group owns the strongest diagnostic and treatment network in Romania, with over 6.5 million unique patients who have used prevention, wellness, treatment and hospitalization services.

*This is a press release.