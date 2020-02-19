Romania Insider
Swedish group Medicover ups revenues in Romania by 26% in 2019
19 February 2020
Medicover, the international health and diagnostic services company listed on the Swedish Stock Exchange and one of the biggest players active on the Romanian market, announced that its global revenues increased by 25.7% in 2019 compared to 2018, to EUR 844 million.

The cumulative revenues in Romania increased by 26.9% to EUR 119 mln.

The revenues of the Medical Services division (Medicover) in Romania increased by 45% in 2019 to a total value of EUR 59.6 mln, and the revenues of the Diagnostic Services division (Synevo) were 12.9% higher at EUR 59.5 mln.

Romania is the group’s third-biggest market after Germany and Poland, with a total contribution of 14.1% in the total revenues. Medicover is present in Romania through the network of Medicover medical clinics, Medicover and Pelican hospitals, and Synevo laboratories.

(Photo source: Facebook/Medicover Romania)

