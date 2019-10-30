Medicover Romania will use robot to manage subscriber data

Medicover, one of the biggest providers of private medical services in Romania, will use a software robot to manage the contracts and benefits of its subscribers.

The robot was developed by Connections, a leader on the digital transformation market in Romania, with offices in Bulgaria, Serbia and Asia, based on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology developed by Romanian unicorn UiPath. The SAM robot (Subscriptions Assistant Manager) can register new subscribers, change existing benefits in a subscription plan, add dependents (children or relatives) to the subscriber's benefit plan or can conclude contracts.

“We seek to include technological innovations in the operational flow as part of our technology strategy to continuously improve the patient experience. The SAM robot meets an increasing need to register new subscribers and update existing contracts. The automation will significantly reduce the processing time, also ensuring the quality of the records with zero errors. In addition, colleagues who handled the manual implementation of these processes will now be involved in less repetitive actions, which bring direct benefits to clients,” said Delia Iliasa, National Director of Medicover Clinics and Commercial Director, Medicover Romania.

“SAM was created one month ago, and the trial period lasted another month, because there were several exceptions that the robot had to deal with separately, which significantly increased the complexity of the process. The main challenges were related to the interaction of the UiPath robot with the existing subscriber management application. Based on a unique key, the robot identifies a person, applies changes and updates in the related contracts, just as a human operator,” explained Bogdan Florea, founder of Connections.

(Photo source: the company)