Medical personnel in Romania prepare general strike

by Romania Insider
Sanitas, the most powerful doctors’ union organization in Romania, has decided to start the general strike after Easter. The employees in the public healthcare system are unhappy that the salary increases between 70% and 170% that the government announced at the beginning of March are only on paper, according to Sanitas first vice president Iulian Pope.

The union members are unhappy with the current bonus system and have asked that all employees in the public healthcare and social assistance system get salary increases, not just doctors and nurses.

The unions will start by picketing the Labor, Health and Finance Ministries in the following weeks and plan a larger protest in April.

