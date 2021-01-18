Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:01
Business

US insurer MassMutual opens two service centers in Romania

18 January 2021
American insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) has opened two Global Service Centers in Romania.

One is located in Orhideea Towers in Bucharest and the other one in Record Park in Cluj-Napoca.

"The opening of two global service centers in Romania will help us stay at the forefront of technological advancement given the advanced level of expertise of IT&C professionals in Romania," said Michael Makar, Head of MassMutual Romania.

MassMutual is a life insurance company based in the USA (Springfield, Massachusetts).

MassMutual Romania is recruiting for 250 internal roles, mainly in the following areas: software development, data science and engineering, DevOps, SecurityOps, and cloud engineering.

Both offices in Romania are operated by MassMutual, and the recruitment will complete the growing team in the United States.

The American company signed in October 2020 a lease for 1,300 sqm on the top floor of the Orhideea Towers office building in Bucharest.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

