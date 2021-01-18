US insurer MassMutual opens two service centers in Romania

American insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) has opened two Global Service Centers in Romania.

One is located in Orhideea Towers in Bucharest and the other one in Record Park in Cluj-Napoca.

"The opening of two global service centers in Romania will help us stay at the forefront of technological advancement given the advanced level of expertise of IT&C professionals in Romania," said Michael Makar, Head of MassMutual Romania.

MassMutual is a life insurance company based in the USA (Springfield, Massachusetts).

MassMutual Romania is recruiting for 250 internal roles, mainly in the following areas: software development, data science and engineering, DevOps, SecurityOps, and cloud engineering.

Both offices in Romania are operated by MassMutual, and the recruitment will complete the growing team in the United States.

The American company signed in October 2020 a lease for 1,300 sqm on the top floor of the Orhideea Towers office building in Bucharest.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

