Events

MASSIF festival set to take place in Romania’s Poiana Brașov

04 November 2022
The MASSIF festival, an event developed by the organizers of the already famous Untold and Neversea summertime festivals, will take place at the beginning of March in Poiana Brașov, a ski resort close to Brașov.

Local authorities and organizers want to put the mountain city of Brașov on the map when it comes to Romanian festivals, the same way that Untold did for Cluj-Napoca.

MASSIF will take place over three days, between March 3 and March 5, and will feature two large stages located on the Bradul plateau. Smaller stages and music spots will be placed in other areas in the ski resort, according to ProTV.

"MASSIF is the largest entertainment concept developed for the winter mountain setting in Central and Eastern Europe. I am convinced that we will be able to offer the most complex and intense festival experience and the best quality entertainment to both those who are passionate about music and fun, as well as those who are passionate about winter sports, on the slopes of Poiana Brașov and in several locations from the resort," said Bogdan Rădulescu, Chief Business Officer UNTOLD Universe.

Poiana Brașov, located deep in the Carpathian Mountains, is the biggest mountain resort in Romania, featuring a ski domain 24.5 km in length. It is also close to major tourist attractions, like Bran Castle (23km), the Rasnov Fortress (12km), and the city of Brașov. (14km).

Subscriptions for MASSIF can be purchased starting with November 10. Tickets can also be bought through tourist packages that include accommodation and meals.

(Photo: Massif Facebook Page)

radu@romania-insider.com

