Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 14:25
Events

MassifWinter: Poiana Braşov festival postponed amid rising Covid-19 incidence rate

27 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Massif Winter 2022, an event scheduled to take place in March in Poiana Brașov, a well-known resort in central Romania, was postponed because of the high Covid-19 incidence rate, the organizers announced. It was rescheduled for the 2022-2023 winter season. 

In Braşov, the Covid-19 incidence rate reached 15.1 per 1,000 residents on January 27, the City Hall said.

More than 7,000 people registered to take part in the week-long event, which planned a program of electronic music shows, live acts, parties, culinary experiences and activities for fans of winter sports. This exceeds the limit imposed by the authorities under current sanitary rules, the organizers explained.

“[…] Given the overlap with the fifth wave of the pandemic, the authorities maintain the decision to limit, over the next two months, the access to events to a maximum of 500 participants in all localities where the Covid-19 incidence rate in the last 14 days is higher than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Braşov, the incidence is currently higher than 10 per 1,000. Under these circumstances, the series of events planned for Poiana Braşov in March is impossible to organize as the number of those who want to participate exceeds by far the limit imposed by the authorities,” the organizers said.

Massif Winter is developed by the organizers of two other large festivals in the country: Untold and Neversea.

(Photo: Marius Dorin Balate/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:54
17 January 2022
RI +
Romanian destinations for animal lovers: Where to see bears, bison or deer
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/27/2022 - 14:25
Events

MassifWinter: Poiana Braşov festival postponed amid rising Covid-19 incidence rate

27 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Massif Winter 2022, an event scheduled to take place in March in Poiana Brașov, a well-known resort in central Romania, was postponed because of the high Covid-19 incidence rate, the organizers announced. It was rescheduled for the 2022-2023 winter season. 

In Braşov, the Covid-19 incidence rate reached 15.1 per 1,000 residents on January 27, the City Hall said.

More than 7,000 people registered to take part in the week-long event, which planned a program of electronic music shows, live acts, parties, culinary experiences and activities for fans of winter sports. This exceeds the limit imposed by the authorities under current sanitary rules, the organizers explained.

“[…] Given the overlap with the fifth wave of the pandemic, the authorities maintain the decision to limit, over the next two months, the access to events to a maximum of 500 participants in all localities where the Covid-19 incidence rate in the last 14 days is higher than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Braşov, the incidence is currently higher than 10 per 1,000. Under these circumstances, the series of events planned for Poiana Braşov in March is impossible to organize as the number of those who want to participate exceeds by far the limit imposed by the authorities,” the organizers said.

Massif Winter is developed by the organizers of two other large festivals in the country: Untold and Neversea.

(Photo: Marius Dorin Balate/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:54
17 January 2022
RI +
Romanian destinations for animal lovers: Where to see bears, bison or deer
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks