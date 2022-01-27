MassifWinter: Poiana Braşov festival postponed amid rising Covid-19 incidence rate

Massif Winter 2022, an event scheduled to take place in March in Poiana Brașov, a well-known resort in central Romania, was postponed because of the high Covid-19 incidence rate, the organizers announced. It was rescheduled for the 2022-2023 winter season.

In Braşov, the Covid-19 incidence rate reached 15.1 per 1,000 residents on January 27, the City Hall said.

More than 7,000 people registered to take part in the week-long event, which planned a program of electronic music shows, live acts, parties, culinary experiences and activities for fans of winter sports. This exceeds the limit imposed by the authorities under current sanitary rules, the organizers explained.

“[…] Given the overlap with the fifth wave of the pandemic, the authorities maintain the decision to limit, over the next two months, the access to events to a maximum of 500 participants in all localities where the Covid-19 incidence rate in the last 14 days is higher than 1 per 1,000 inhabitants. In Braşov, the incidence is currently higher than 10 per 1,000. Under these circumstances, the series of events planned for Poiana Braşov in March is impossible to organize as the number of those who want to participate exceeds by far the limit imposed by the authorities,” the organizers said.

Massif Winter is developed by the organizers of two other large festivals in the country: Untold and Neversea.

