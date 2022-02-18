Peasant Museum in Bucharest to host fair dedicated to ‘martisor’ spring tradition

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest will host a fair dedicated to the local martisor spring tradition between February 25 and March 1.

Due to the pandemic context, fewer artisans and artists will be present at the fair this year, but with a varied offer of martisoare.

“With a number of only 150 participants, due to the pandemic situation, the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant organizes the Martisor Fair again this year, under restricted conditions and in keeping with the sanitary norms,” reads a press release quoted by Agerpres.

The fair will stay open between 10:00 and 18:00. Tickets cost RON 8 for adults, with discounts for pensioners or students. Further details are available here.

The tradition of martisor is one of the most important spring traditions in Romania. Celebrated on March 1, the martisor marks the changing of seasons and the beginning of spring. Men usually offer women martisoare – small symbolic items tied with a red and white entwined cord - between March 1 and March 8 as a sign of respect and love. Some women choose to wear the martisor all March as it is believed that the one who wears the red and white string will be strong and healthy in the year to come.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreea Constantinescu/Dreamstime.com)