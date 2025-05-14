VP of Romanian far-right party AUR praises Ceaușescu, prompting legal warnings

Marius Lulea, vice president of the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), publicly praised former Communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, drawing condemnation from historians and legal experts for promoting a convicted criminal against humanity, G4media.ro reported on May 12.

Speaking on Antena 3 television, Lulea drew parallels between Ceaușescu’s leadership and AUR’s current political platform.

“Ceaușescu was also a sovereignist [like we are]. I even remember that he took a courageous and sovereign position in 1968 when he was the only president in the communist bloc who had the courage to stand up with dignity against the Soviet occupation of Czechoslovakia,” Lulea stated.

He went on to defend aspects of the Communist regime, citing its infrastructure achievements. “You are not in a position to criticise a regime that built millions of apartments, hundreds of hydroelectric power plants… You destroyed everything that was built well during the communist regime,” he added.

The comments have triggered a backlash, particularly from the Institute for the Investigation of the Crimes of Communism and the Memory of Romanian Exile. Its executive president, Daniel Șandru, warned that such statements may constitute a breach of Romanian law.

“This represents not only a serious distortion of historical truth but also a violation of the legislation in force,” Șandru said.

He referred to Emergency Ordinance No. 31/2002, which prohibits the promotion of the cult of individuals convicted of crimes against humanity. Ceaușescu, who was executed in December 1989 after being found guilty of genocide and other crimes, was the head of a regime officially declared criminal and illegitimate by the Romanian state.

AUR has faced repeated criticism for its nationalist rhetoric and revisionist positions. Its leader, George Simion, is running in the presidential run-off on May 18.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)