Canadian Maple Bear opens two kindergartens in Cluj-Napoca

Maple Bear Canadian School will open two kindergartens in Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, starting with the 2020-2021 school year. At these new locations, 220 children will use the Canadian bilingual educational methodology implemented by Maple Bear.

The new kindergartens will open in the two locations where the Paradisul Prichindeilor Kindergarten is currently operating, according to a press release. This kindergarten’s classrooms will undergo a significant transformation, as they will be designed to allow simultaneous activities, either in groups, pairs, or individually.

In the kindergartens in Cluj-Napoca, the transition to the new teaching methodology will be provided by the Maple Bear academic team of native Canadians, through training sessions and coaching programs dedicated to Maple Bear educators, which will take place in August and September 2020.

“We continue our development plans in Romania, even in this difficult period, with the support of our strong network. Currently, Maple Bear schools and kindergartens provide complete procedures for resuming work and returning to class. These are already applied in countries where school activity has resumed,” said Yann Bidan, General Manager Maple Bear Central and Eastern Europe.

Maple Bear aims to open 10 locations for preschool, primary and secondary education in Romania, but it also takes into account the possibility of expanding in the area of high school education.

The first Maple Bear franchise in Romania was opened last year, in the city of Sibiu.

