Transport

Creditors of Romania’s Mangalia Shipyard reject reorganization plan, bankruptcy and liquidation to begin

06 April 2026

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CITR, the judicial administrator of the Damen Shipyards Mangalia, announced on Monday, April 6, that creditors of the company rejected its reorganization plan at the last meeting, marking the transition of the shipyard into the bankruptcy stage. As a result, activity will be stopped, and liquidation will begin.

The reorganization plan aimed to identify a strategic investor to take over the shipyard’s activity and ensure the financial resources necessary for its relaunch. The rejection of the plan obliges the judicial administrator to notify the court, which will decide on the opening of bankruptcy proceedings and the next steps in carrying them out.

“The rejection of the reorganization plan means that the company will enter a process of bankruptcy and liquidation. We emphasize that all salary rights will be respected and paid according to the legal provisions in force,” stated Paul-Dieter Cîrlănaru, CEO of CITR and judicial administrator of the Mangalia Shipyard.

Romanian economy minister Irineu Darău commented on the situation, saying that the government will not abandon the shipyard and that it maintains dialogue with all involved parties to protect the strategic interest in the naval industry.

“We are not abandoning this shipyard, quite the opposite! We are in dialogue with all involved parties and will continue to act to protect Romania’s strategic interest in the naval industry. This shipyard remains one of the most important naval industrial platforms in Romania and in Europe, and the workforce here is a valuable asset that must be preserved as much as possible,” Darău said on Facebook.

The minister also stated that the immediate priority is the employees and that the payment of outstanding salaries is underway. The salaries for December, January, and February 2026 will be paid in the “near future.”

“Bankruptcy means the closure of the current form of organization, placing the shipyard into conservation and laying off employees, but it also creates the framework in which new solutions can be found and built. The objective is to intelligently capitalize on existing assets and create the conditions for resuming activity, either by attracting investors or through other viable formulas,” explained the minister.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Damen)

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Transport

Creditors of Romania’s Mangalia Shipyard reject reorganization plan, bankruptcy and liquidation to begin

06 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CITR, the judicial administrator of the Damen Shipyards Mangalia, announced on Monday, April 6, that creditors of the company rejected its reorganization plan at the last meeting, marking the transition of the shipyard into the bankruptcy stage. As a result, activity will be stopped, and liquidation will begin.

The reorganization plan aimed to identify a strategic investor to take over the shipyard’s activity and ensure the financial resources necessary for its relaunch. The rejection of the plan obliges the judicial administrator to notify the court, which will decide on the opening of bankruptcy proceedings and the next steps in carrying them out.

“The rejection of the reorganization plan means that the company will enter a process of bankruptcy and liquidation. We emphasize that all salary rights will be respected and paid according to the legal provisions in force,” stated Paul-Dieter Cîrlănaru, CEO of CITR and judicial administrator of the Mangalia Shipyard.

Romanian economy minister Irineu Darău commented on the situation, saying that the government will not abandon the shipyard and that it maintains dialogue with all involved parties to protect the strategic interest in the naval industry.

“We are not abandoning this shipyard, quite the opposite! We are in dialogue with all involved parties and will continue to act to protect Romania’s strategic interest in the naval industry. This shipyard remains one of the most important naval industrial platforms in Romania and in Europe, and the workforce here is a valuable asset that must be preserved as much as possible,” Darău said on Facebook.

The minister also stated that the immediate priority is the employees and that the payment of outstanding salaries is underway. The salaries for December, January, and February 2026 will be paid in the “near future.”

“Bankruptcy means the closure of the current form of organization, placing the shipyard into conservation and laying off employees, but it also creates the framework in which new solutions can be found and built. The objective is to intelligently capitalize on existing assets and create the conditions for resuming activity, either by attracting investors or through other viable formulas,” explained the minister.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Damen)

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