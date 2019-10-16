Mahindra sets up service centre in Timisoara for Telefonica’s operations in Germany

Indian company Tech Mahindra opened an IT service centre in Timisoara, western Romania, where it has already hired 100 people who will provide services for the operations carried in Germany by telecom group Telefonica - a global partner of the Indian group.

"We started with 100 people, but in the coming months we will keep hiring more depending on how the business develops. The first thing we need to do is make sure we deliver to Telefonica what we have agreed in the contract, because, from this office, we will manage the network in Germany," Vikram Nair, CEO Tech Mahindra for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in an interview with Wall-street.ro.

Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, active in various sectors such as aerospace, automotive or financial and with revenues of over USD 20 billion in 2018.

The Indian group has leased 600 sqm in the Vox Technology Park for its center in Timisoara, with the possibility to expand in the future.

(Photo source: the company)