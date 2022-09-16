Magic Garden opens the gates of the Baroque Palace of Oradea, inviting you into a world of fantasy

Magic Garden, the interactive multimedia exhibition that will transform the garden of the Roman Catholic Episcopal Palace in Oradea into a fairytale land for a month, opens on Monday, September 19.

A unique project, Magic Garden invites the public on a journey where nature, history, and local legends come to life and metamorphose into a kinetic show of light and art, in which the visitor is invited to actively participate.

The Palace's garden will reveal itself to be surprising and impressive, with the art installations in the exhibition magically enhancing the splendid Baroque architecture in mid-autumn.

"Magic Garden is a show of light, music, set design and modern art staged by internationally renowned and experienced artists from Romania and Norway. We have been building this interactive experience together for more than six months, stimulating all the senses and inviting participants, once on the trail, to take part in the action directly. We are looking forward to getting the project off the ground and seeing the reactions of the participants," says Nely Borza, the project's artistic director.

Walking through the Magic Garden, visitors will be able to meet King Ladislaus, an experience facilitated by Cecilie Knutsen, a visual artist from Bergen (Norway); listen to music inspired by the compositions of Michael Haydn; admire the boudoir of Empress Sissi, designed by Alexandru Pantelimon, a professional in the field of theatre and opera production; or hear the beating of the Heart of the Earth, an installation created by Morten Skattkjær, a Norwegian artist experienced in building visual and architectural design for events.

In addition, everyone who steps into the Magic Garden will enjoy the colorful islands of light as well as the street performances.

The project also has a unique component in that participants will be able to experience the exhibition using augmented reality by installing the Magic Garden app. By scanning the QR code around the perimeter of the event, they will be able to see through their phone's camera what the courtyard of the Roman Catholic Episcopal Palace once looked like.

The exhibition will be open to the public from September 19 to October 18. People wishing to visit the Magic Garden must pre-register for one of the guided tours on the project website.

The first tour starts every day at 20:30, at which time visitors will walk through the Portal and be greeted by Horologium, a character who will accompany them throughout the tour. Each tour will last 30 minutes, with 15 tours available each evening.

The project is initiated by the Why Not Us Association, which aims to highlight and popularize history and the history of spaces considered national cultural heritage using contemporary art and multimedia installations, and is implemented in partnership with Christian Westblikk from Norway. It is funded by the EEA Grants 2014 - 2021 under the RO-CULTURE Program.

More information is available on the official website, and on the Magic Garden Facebook and Instagram pages.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Why Not Us)