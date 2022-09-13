M2M / 2 META Museum, an art exhibition space, will open on September 17 in Prahova County, in Slon Village, Cerașu Commune.

Initiated by Romelo Pervolovici, Maria Manolescu, and Radu Pervolovici, M2M was initially an artist workshop located at the foothills of the mountains and at the edge of the forest.

The space will be inaugurated by the Contemporary Snapshot / Traditional Timeline. Art is always somewhere else exhibition. The exhibition will bring together representatives of the contemporary visual art scene such as Vioara Bara, Radu Comșa, Călin Dan, Teodor Graur, Stela Lie, Petru Lucaci, Sorin Neamțu, Marilena Preda Sânc, Carmen Rasovszky, Gheorghe Rasovszky, Roxana Trestioreanu, Adrian Uncrut, Dan Vezentan, Simona Vilău, 2 META.

"The project focuses on avant-gardes, which become classicized, turning into settled memory, and tradition. Innovative concepts wear out over time, winding up as dictionary entries, even ground-breaking scientific theories end up by being revised, reinterpreted, and redefined," the press release says.

There will also be a screening of the film An evening in my parents’ studio directed by Eva Pervolovici during the opening event. The exhibition opening will feature speeches by Magda Cârneci, writer, art critic, and editor-in-chief of Arta magazine, and Ion Bogdan Lefter, writer, cultural commentator, and professor at the University of Bucharest.

More information can be found at META Cultural Foundation and the M2M website.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fundatia META)