Romania's Madrigal Choir, Brukenthal Museum launch five-year cultural partnership

Romania's Madrigal National Chamber Choir and the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu have signed a five-year strategic partnership to develop joint projects combining music and visual arts. The collaboration, running from 2026 to 2031, will include audiovisual productions, sound exhibitions, multimedia installations, educational programs, and international projects.

The agreement was signed on Sunday, August 2, at the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu by representatives of the two institutions, including museum manager Raluca Teodorescu and Madrigal Choir manager Emil Pantelimon.

Under the concept "Music sees. Art is heard," works from the Brukenthal Museum's collections will be paired with pieces from the Madrigal Choir's repertoire based on historical, symbolic, geographical, aesthetic, or thematic connections, according to the official announcement.

The institutions plan to use these combinations to create films and artistic videos, sound exhibitions, multimedia installations, publications, educational materials, and digital experiences.

Over the next five years, the collaboration will also explore ways of integrating music into the museum experience through sound installations and digital technologies. Other initiatives will include research into musical heritage held in the museum's collections, original audiovisual productions, educational programs for children and families, and joint promotion of Romanian cultural heritage through international tours and projects.

“I want this partnership to transform the spaces of the Brukenthal National Museum into meeting places for heritage, music, education, and innovation," museum manager Raluca Teodorescu said. "I am convinced that this moment is the beginning of a solid, long-term collaboration from which Romanian culture and our audiences will benefit.”

The two institutions said the initiative is also intended to provide a model for closer cooperation between Romania's public cultural institutions by pooling their collections, expertise, infrastructure, and production capabilities.

“Performance by public institutions is no longer measured exclusively by the number of performances or exhibitions organized, but by our ability to work together, create new cultural content, attract new audiences, and transform heritage into a living resource for society," Madrigal Choir manager Emil Pantelimon said.

He described the partnership as a model based on "collaboration, interdisciplinarity, innovation, and international openness," in which music and visual art function as complementary ways of presenting Romania's cultural heritage and identity.

Opened to the public in 1817 around the collections of Baron Samuel von Brukenthal and the Brukenthal Palace in Sibiu, the Brukenthal National Museum is Romania's oldest museum. Its collections cover European and Romanian art, history, natural history, the history of pharmacy, contemporary art, and hunting heritage.

The Madrigal National Chamber Choir – Marin Constantin is one of Romania's best-known choral ensembles and operates as a public cultural institution under the Culture Ministry. The ensemble is conducted by Anna Ungureanu, while conductor Ion Marin serves as its honorary director.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)