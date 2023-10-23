Macro

Romanian Macroprudential Council recommends banks to set aside more of their profits

23 October 2023

In the context of risks and high global uncertainty, the Romanian National Committee for Macroprudential Supervision (CNSM) recommended banks double the share of their profits allocated to strengthen capital reserves.

The rate for the anti-cyclical capital buffer was doubled to 1% from October 23, from 0.5% previously.

"The liquidity and profitability indicators of the banking sector in Romania allow the consolidation of the macroprudential policy without being negatively influenced by the credit offer for eligible borrowers", claims the CNSM, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

