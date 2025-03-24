Lumières d'Europe residency to feature young talents at Romania’s George Enescu Festival 2025

Romania's George Enescu International Festival will once again host Lumières d'Europe, a prestigious musical residency led by violinist David Grimal, in partnership with the National University of Music Bucharest. Taking place from September 1-10, this edition will explore the theme "Resistance and Freedom."

Fifteen young musicians from across Europe will be selected to work alongside renowned artists such as pianist Itamar Golan, violinist David Grimal, violist Natasha Tchitch, cellist Leonid Gorokhov, and composer-in-residence Cesar Viana. Their repertoire will include works by composers inspired by themes of resistance and freedom, including Enescu, Shostakovich, Pártos, Schnittke, Silvestrov, Schulhoff, Veress, and Weinberg. Viana will also premiere an original composition.

Philosopher Paul Audi and political essayist Nicolas Tenzer will hold conferences during the residency, adding an interdisciplinary dimension to the program.

The event will conclude with public concerts featuring the young musicians performing alongside their mentors at the National University of Music Bucharest. Entry will be free.

Applications for the 2025 residency are open until May 31, with details available on the project's official website.

George Enescu Festival 2025, running from August 24 to September 21, will mark 70 years since the composer's passing with over 95 concerts featuring more than 4,000 world-class artists.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers; by Andrei Gindac)