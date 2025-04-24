Bihor County Council announced on Wednesday, April 23, that it signed a contract with Lufthansa for the operation of Oradea-Munich flights beginning this summer.

The flights will be operated by Lufthansa CityLine with the Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft, with a capacity of 90 seats in Business and Economy classes.

The German airline will operate three weekly flights starting June 1.

Oradea has become the sixth city in Romania in the Lufthansa group's destination portfolio, alongside Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Sibiu, and Iași.

Currently, Oradea Airport offers regular flights to Bucharest (Tarom, HiSky, and Animawings), London (operated by HiSky), and Warsaw (operated by LOT).

(Photo source: Richair/Dreamstime.com)