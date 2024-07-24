Polish fashion retailer LPP launches second e-commerce warehouse in Romania

LPP Logistics, a division of Polish fashion group LPP, has inaugurated its second e-commerce warehouse in Romania to support the growing demand for the group's brands in Southern Europe.

The new 40,000 sqm facility, located at CTPark Bucharest West in Bolintin-Deal, will enhance the company's ability to process up to 400,000 orders per day.

This strategic move is part of LPP's broader efforts to strengthen its omnichannel sales capabilities by ensuring faster order fulfillment and increased operational efficiency.

The fulfillment center's proximity to LPP's distribution center is pivotal, allowing for seamless integration and optimization of the delivery process.

"The recognition of LPP brands in Southern Europe is yielding positive results and optimistic sales forecasts. To meet these expectations, we have launched the second e-commerce warehouse in Romania, significantly boosting our operational capacity," said Sebastian Sołtys, President of LPP Logistics.

The warehouse, equipped with advanced technology including five 40-meter automatic conveyor lines and a planned shipping sorter, aims to streamline operations further.

The use of AI algorithms in order picking is expected to enhance product categorization and expedite deliveries. The facility will eventually employ up to 1,500 people and incorporate sustainable solutions such as photovoltaic panels, a rainwater recovery system, and electric car charging stations, adhering to BREEAM certification standards.

For several years, Polish clothing manufacturer LPP has been strengthening its presence in Southern Europe, and Romania remains one of the company's key sales markets. Over the past year, the company has expanded its availability in traditional outlets to over 500 stores and plans to open a further 200 stores in Southern Europe this year.

(Photo source: the company)