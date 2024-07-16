VGP delivers 20,000 sqm warehouse for Continental Tires Timisoara

European logistics developer VGP has completed the 8th building of VGP Park Timisoara, which includes a 20,000 sqm warehouse that will be used by Continental Tires Timisoara for its tire storage operations.

The new building at VGP Park Timisoara offers a total leasable area of 32,768 sqm, with 8,209 sqm still available for rent. It features state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced LED lighting, smart metering for efficient energy management, and an air heat pump system.

The building has been designed sustainably, aiming for the BREEAM Excellent certification, and includes provisions for adding photovoltaic panels on the roof for green energy generation.

To meet Continental’s specific requirements, VGP has adapted the building’s height to 10.3 meters, adhering to strict tire storage regulations. The facility also includes specialized fire prevention systems, ensuring a safe environment that meets the highest security standards.

VGP Park Timisoara is strategically located near Timisoara International Airport, making it an important logistics and industrial hub. The park already hosts seven completed buildings, serving clients across various sectors, including transportation, logistics, courier services, automotive manufacturing, and electronics.

Spanning a land area of almost 35 hectares, VGP Park Timisoara offers a total leasable area of 178,861 sqm, with 10,728 sqm currently available for new tenants.

(Photo source: Vgpparks.eu)