Owners of illegal LPG station near Bucharest arrested ten days after blasts that took five lives

Ionuț Doldurea and Cosmin Stângă, the owners of Flagas - the company that operates the illegal LPG fuel station in Crevedia (near Bucharest) where two massive explosions occurred more than a week ago, were detained by prosecutors on September 5, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

Five people died after the blasts of August 26, while dozens suffered severe injuries.

Flagas continued to operate the LPG station for roughly three years after losing its permit to function.

One of the two owners, namely Ionuț Doldurea, is the son of an influential mayor of the Social Democratic Party – Ion Doldurea, the mayor of Caracal. Mayor Doldurea said, however, that he was not aware of his son's businesses.

The preliminary investigation into the explosions revealed that employees used to make LPG transfers at the gas station, although the station no longer had a permit to function. In fact, the investigators found that precisely this kind of activity was being carried out before the first huge blast.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)