Love Button travels with Coldplay to Romania to volunteer at local non-profit Asociația Magic

Love Button Global Movement, in collaboration with Coldplay, will work with local non-profit Asociația Magic during the two days the British rock band is scheduled to perform in Romania. According to the official release, the initiative is part of Coldplay's commitment to positively impacting every community they visit as part of their global tour.

Coldplay holds two concerts at the National Arena in Bucharest this week, on June 12 and 13.

Asociația Magic, a Romanian organization dedicated to supporting children with severe illnesses and their families, will benefit from the involvement of the band and its fans.

"We are delighted and deeply grateful that the Love Button Foundation supported by Coldplay is volunteering for us," said Andreea Nechita, president of Asociația Magic.

During their visit to Romania on June 12 and 13, Love Button volunteers will participate in activities with Asociația Magic. On the first day, they will paint and do activities involving manual work with the children at MagicHOME, and on the second day, they will prepare MagiCARE packages for mothers and children in hospitals. They will then deliver them to Fundeni Hospital.

"We are honored to join Coldplay on their Music Of The Spheres world tour to work with local organizations in each city to make a difference in the communities we visit. We are excited to partner with Asociația Magic to bring smiles to children's faces and raise awareness of their mission," said Garrick Dawson, tour representative for the Love Button Global Movement.

Asociația Magic is a non-governmental organization that helps seriously ill children and their families. Born from the MagiCamp camps in 2014, the Magic world today includes 12 projects and has helped more than 5,000 beneficiaries through the involvement of more than 2,000 volunteers.

The Love Button Global Movement is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote acts of loving kindness and partner with organizations and individuals that transform and improve people's lives. It supports local and global programs that promote physical and mental health and encourage education and love.

(Photo source: Asociația Magic)