Transport

Polish LOT commences Warsaw-Oradea flights

04 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish airline LOT launched on June 3 a direct flight between the city of Oradea, in western Romania, and Warsaw.

This gives the Romanians in this part of the country access to many destinations served by LOT from the Polish capital city, providing new international travel opportunities across Europe, Asia, and North America.

LOT will operate four weekly flights between Oradea and Warsaw, scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

From Oradea, one will be able to reach Rome with a stopover in Warsaw in four and a half hours, Berlin and Munich in five hours or less, and Paris in just six hours.

Recently, Oradea Airport was expanded with a new terminal, which was inaugurated in May.

(Photo: Oradea International Airport)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Transport

Polish LOT commences Warsaw-Oradea flights

04 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish airline LOT launched on June 3 a direct flight between the city of Oradea, in western Romania, and Warsaw.

This gives the Romanians in this part of the country access to many destinations served by LOT from the Polish capital city, providing new international travel opportunities across Europe, Asia, and North America.

LOT will operate four weekly flights between Oradea and Warsaw, scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

From Oradea, one will be able to reach Rome with a stopover in Warsaw in four and a half hours, Berlin and Munich in five hours or less, and Paris in just six hours.

Recently, Oradea Airport was expanded with a new terminal, which was inaugurated in May.

(Photo: Oradea International Airport)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2024
Defense
Finnish jets arrive in Romania for NATO Air Shielding mission
04 June 2024
Environment
Bucharest Green Belt civic initiative finds support across political spectrum as PM also signs memorandum
03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights
03 June 2024
Entertainment
Bucharest City Hall announces extra public transport services for Coldplay concerts
03 June 2024
Transport
Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA
31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition