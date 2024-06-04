Polish LOT commences Warsaw-Oradea flights

Polish airline LOT launched on June 3 a direct flight between the city of Oradea, in western Romania, and Warsaw.

This gives the Romanians in this part of the country access to many destinations served by LOT from the Polish capital city, providing new international travel opportunities across Europe, Asia, and North America.

LOT will operate four weekly flights between Oradea and Warsaw, scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

From Oradea, one will be able to reach Rome with a stopover in Warsaw in four and a half hours, Berlin and Munich in five hours or less, and Paris in just six hours.

Recently, Oradea Airport was expanded with a new terminal, which was inaugurated in May.

(Photo: Oradea International Airport)

