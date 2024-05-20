Romania’s Oradea Airport inaugurates new terminal

The airport serving Oradea, in northwest Romania, inaugurated a new terminal on Saturday, May 18. Covering an extended area of 12,500 sqm, it doubled the airport’s capacity to 800 passengers per hour.

Under the same project, digitized systems were introduced to facilitate passenger and baggage processing, a smart building management system was implemented, and the parking platform expanded to 320 spaces.

The total value of the financing agreement was roughly RON 234.7 million, and the eligible value was over RON 184.9 million, of which RON 181.2 million represented non-refundable financing (equivalent to 98% of the total eligible value), Economedia.ro reported.

Passengers of the Hisky flight H45679 to Hurghada were the first to enter the new terminal.

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul Oradea)