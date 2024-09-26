LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), a leading global provider of financial infrastructure and data, announced that its team in Romania has a new office in Cluj-Napoca.

LSEG's team of 210 employees now works in the new building, The Office, with state-of-the-art facilities, located in the city center of Cluj-Napoca.

“Cluj-Napoca is an important technology hub in the region, with prestigious universities that prepare generations of valuable students every year. At the same time, the local opportunities offer a favorable environment for experienced professionals and technology hubs. We have a strong 20-year history here, and our commitment to strengthening our local presence is reflected in the continuously growing team and the modern spaces we work in,” said Răzvan Preda, Site Lead, LSEG Cluj-Napoca.

LSEG currently occupies a 1,500-square-meter space in a mixed plan interior design that combines open office areas with private spaces, double the area of the previous office.

The company closed the year 2023 with a turnover of RON 335.4 million and a net profit of RON 21.2 million.

The programming team at the new Cluj-Napoca office is responsible for the development of LSEG Tora products - applications for trade management and execution, as well as portfolio management.

LSEG is headquartered in the UK, with significant operations in 60 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company employs 25,000 people globally, with more than half of them located in Asia Pacific.

LSEG Romania is one of the Group’s largest Technology and Operations hubs across the world, with more than 1,000 people working in the Bucharest offices.

(Photo source: LSEG)