The waste was gathered over the course of one year, according to Apele Române, the state agency that handles public waterways and lakes.

Roughly 10,000 tonnes were pulled from the lake since the end of July by workers from the local offices of Apele Române and Bucharest’s Sector 2 City Hall.

“No matter how many cars we use to pick up waste from the sides of the lakes, if garbage is still thrown, they will still end up being dirty,” says an Apele Române spokesperson cited by Buletin de Bucuresti.

“We will see through the cleaning up of lakes. We will see that we remove all the waste from the lakes no matter how much effort it takes,” added Sector 2 mayor Radu Mihaiu. “I hope that at least now, after paying the price for damage that has already been done, we can understand that garbage cannot be swept under the rug indefinitely,” he said.

Waste has regularly been thrown into the water out of vans by companies that went unchecked, according to the mayor.

The drought of recent months, in combination with the waste, can lead to the growth of algae or other forms of vegetation that can affect water quality. In addition, all this can also lead to the death of fish species living in the lakes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radu Mihaiu Facebook)