Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 08:11
Real Estate
Local investors become leading owners of retail spaces in Romania's Oradea
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The group of companies Lotus Center, controlled by a family of local investors (Mudura), has purchased the mixed-use complex Oradea Plaza from Portico Investments Romania for an undisclosed sum.

Lotus Center has thus become the leading owner of retail spaces in Oradea, a city in the western part of Romania highly successful in developing public and private investment projects.

“As the market gradually becomes more mature, local investors including Romanian entrepreneurs with strong businesses in the main regional centers in the country are gaining momentum,” said Simina Niculiță, Partner & Head of Retail Agency at Colliers International - the firm that advised on the transaction.

A mixed real estate project, Oradea Plaza is strategically located in the busy urban city center and has a total leasable area around 7,900 sqm approximately equally split between Class A office spaces and retail spaces. The property includes 2,400 sqm of land for further development.

Oradea Plaza, delivered in July 2010 by international real estate investor Portico Investments, includes the first A Class office building developed in Oradea’s city center.

The sale fits the strategy of Portico Investments, which is currently looking to enlarge its footprint in Romania by focusing on the acquisition of more single tenant convenience retail in the Capital and other major cities in the country.

Portico is a leading Central & Eastern European real estate investor and developer focused on primarily food-anchored real estate in quality locations that are integrated into sustainable communities creating a long-term stable cash flow operating on behalf of a leading U.S. institutional investor.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 08:11
Real Estate
Local investors become leading owners of retail spaces in Romania's Oradea
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The group of companies Lotus Center, controlled by a family of local investors (Mudura), has purchased the mixed-use complex Oradea Plaza from Portico Investments Romania for an undisclosed sum.

Lotus Center has thus become the leading owner of retail spaces in Oradea, a city in the western part of Romania highly successful in developing public and private investment projects.

“As the market gradually becomes more mature, local investors including Romanian entrepreneurs with strong businesses in the main regional centers in the country are gaining momentum,” said Simina Niculiță, Partner & Head of Retail Agency at Colliers International - the firm that advised on the transaction.

A mixed real estate project, Oradea Plaza is strategically located in the busy urban city center and has a total leasable area around 7,900 sqm approximately equally split between Class A office spaces and retail spaces. The property includes 2,400 sqm of land for further development.

Oradea Plaza, delivered in July 2010 by international real estate investor Portico Investments, includes the first A Class office building developed in Oradea’s city center.

The sale fits the strategy of Portico Investments, which is currently looking to enlarge its footprint in Romania by focusing on the acquisition of more single tenant convenience retail in the Capital and other major cities in the country.

Portico is a leading Central & Eastern European real estate investor and developer focused on primarily food-anchored real estate in quality locations that are integrated into sustainable communities creating a long-term stable cash flow operating on behalf of a leading U.S. institutional investor.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals
30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40