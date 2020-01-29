Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 08:16
Real Estate
Romanian real estate developer diversifies into industrial production
29 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer Iulius, owned by local entrepreneur Iulian Dascalu, earmarked RON 23.5 million (EUR 4.9 mln) in a buy-out offer for the remaining 31% shares in abrasive materials producer Carbochim Cluj-Napoca.

The offer is carried on by Carbo Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Iulius group, and will take place until March 6. The group, through Carbo Europe, already controls a majority stake of almost 70% of Carbochim, which means that, if the offer is successful, it would be able to delist the company from the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

This transaction is part of the group’s strategy to expand into other domains, more precisely into the production segment, the company said in a press release.

“We hold a dominant position in the Romanian real estate market, and we wanted to expand our area of expertise into production, with just as much commitment and passion. Thus, we believe that purchasing the majority shareholding in Carbochim Cluj-Napoca is a strategic decision in our activity, as well as a challenge. Carbochim has a notable experience in the field, spanning over more than 70 years, and we believe in its capacity to develop,” said Iulius owner Iulian Dascalu.

Carbochim, a company founded in 1949 in Cluj-Napoca, is a professional manufacturer of a broad range of abrasives used in the manufacturing and construction industry, as well as for general and retail use. Currently, Carbochim has developed a distribution system that covers all the geographical areas of the country, as well as commercial ties with countries such as the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, and Italy.

Iulius is one of the biggest real estate developers and operators in Romania, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 sqm of retail premises and 146,200 sqm of office spaces.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 08:16
Real Estate
Romanian real estate developer diversifies into industrial production
29 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer Iulius, owned by local entrepreneur Iulian Dascalu, earmarked RON 23.5 million (EUR 4.9 mln) in a buy-out offer for the remaining 31% shares in abrasive materials producer Carbochim Cluj-Napoca.

The offer is carried on by Carbo Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of Iulius group, and will take place until March 6. The group, through Carbo Europe, already controls a majority stake of almost 70% of Carbochim, which means that, if the offer is successful, it would be able to delist the company from the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

This transaction is part of the group’s strategy to expand into other domains, more precisely into the production segment, the company said in a press release.

“We hold a dominant position in the Romanian real estate market, and we wanted to expand our area of expertise into production, with just as much commitment and passion. Thus, we believe that purchasing the majority shareholding in Carbochim Cluj-Napoca is a strategic decision in our activity, as well as a challenge. Carbochim has a notable experience in the field, spanning over more than 70 years, and we believe in its capacity to develop,” said Iulius owner Iulian Dascalu.

Carbochim, a company founded in 1949 in Cluj-Napoca, is a professional manufacturer of a broad range of abrasives used in the manufacturing and construction industry, as well as for general and retail use. Currently, Carbochim has developed a distribution system that covers all the geographical areas of the country, as well as commercial ties with countries such as the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, and Italy.

Iulius is one of the biggest real estate developers and operators in Romania, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 sqm of retail premises and 146,200 sqm of office spaces.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 January 2020
Social
Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study
10 January 2020
Politics
Romania's president and PM agree on early elections
10 January 2020
Entertainment
Box office revenues stagnate in Romania. Top-grossing movies in 2019
10 January 2020
Business
Romanian toy sharing startup raises EUR 162,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
09 January 2020
Sports
Two Romanians drive over 11,000 km to the coldest village on Earth in a Dacia Duster
09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40