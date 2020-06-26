Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 10:22
Politics
Romanian PM announces COVID-19 precautions for local elections: no public gatherings or electoral rallies
26 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will organize the local elections on September 27, according to a draft law approved by the government during its June 25 meeting. 

However, the election campaign will be different this year, the authorities preparing several measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). There will be no public gatherings or electoral rallies, prime minister Ludovic Orban said.

“Today, the government adopted a bill proposing elections on September 27 […]. Indeed, it will not be possible to organize public meetings, electoral rallies; in case of door-to-door campaigning, the candidates will have to wear a mask, because in closed spaces it is mandatory to wear a mask […] Candidates and voters also need to adapt,” Orban said on Thursday, June 25, at local news channel Digi24.

COVID-19 protection measures will also be taken at the polling stations.

“When organizing the polling stations, you have to take some measures related to the maximum number of people to enter the station, queues at a certain distance, disinfectants, protective masks, all the rules must be followed,” the prime minister explained.

He also said that the general elections could take place on December 6.

The local elections were initially scheduled for June, but the government decided to postpone the date due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 10:22
Politics
Romanian PM announces COVID-19 precautions for local elections: no public gatherings or electoral rallies
26 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will organize the local elections on September 27, according to a draft law approved by the government during its June 25 meeting. 

However, the election campaign will be different this year, the authorities preparing several measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). There will be no public gatherings or electoral rallies, prime minister Ludovic Orban said.

“Today, the government adopted a bill proposing elections on September 27 […]. Indeed, it will not be possible to organize public meetings, electoral rallies; in case of door-to-door campaigning, the candidates will have to wear a mask, because in closed spaces it is mandatory to wear a mask […] Candidates and voters also need to adapt,” Orban said on Thursday, June 25, at local news channel Digi24.

COVID-19 protection measures will also be taken at the polling stations.

“When organizing the polling stations, you have to take some measures related to the maximum number of people to enter the station, queues at a certain distance, disinfectants, protective masks, all the rules must be followed,” the prime minister explained.

He also said that the general elections could take place on December 6.

The local elections were initially scheduled for June, but the government decided to postpone the date due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO