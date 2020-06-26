Romanian PM announces COVID-19 precautions for local elections: no public gatherings or electoral rallies

Romania will organize the local elections on September 27, according to a draft law approved by the government during its June 25 meeting.

However, the election campaign will be different this year, the authorities preparing several measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). There will be no public gatherings or electoral rallies, prime minister Ludovic Orban said.

“Today, the government adopted a bill proposing elections on September 27 […]. Indeed, it will not be possible to organize public meetings, electoral rallies; in case of door-to-door campaigning, the candidates will have to wear a mask, because in closed spaces it is mandatory to wear a mask […] Candidates and voters also need to adapt,” Orban said on Thursday, June 25, at local news channel Digi24.

COVID-19 protection measures will also be taken at the polling stations.

“When organizing the polling stations, you have to take some measures related to the maximum number of people to enter the station, queues at a certain distance, disinfectants, protective masks, all the rules must be followed,” the prime minister explained.

He also said that the general elections could take place on December 6.

The local elections were initially scheduled for June, but the government decided to postpone the date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

