Central bank deputy governor is Romania’s new representative at the IMF

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) deputy governor Liviu Voinea was appointed Romania’s representative at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He will also be Senior Advisor of IMF’s executive director starting August 26, Mediafax reported. Voinea will give up his mandate as deputy governor of the central bank starting the same date, BNR announced.

Voinea replaces Mugur Tolici, whose mandate as representative of Romania at the IMF ends on August 23, at his request.

Liviu Voinea, 43, served as minister for budget in Victor Ponta’s cabinet between 2012 and 2014. In October 2014, he was appointed deputy governor of BNR.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)