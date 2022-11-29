The Romanian translation of the autobiography “SURRENDER. 40 songs, one story” authored by rock star Bono is set to be released by Litera Publishing House in 2023.

An honest, intimate, and profound piece of writing, Surrender is the story of the remarkable life lived by Bono – artist, activist, and lead singer of the Irish rock band U2. It details the challenges he faced, the friendships he made over time, and the family and environment that shaped him.

The book will appear on the shelves of bookstores in Romania next year. The cover of the book will have the title in Romanian, handwritten by the great rock star himself.

The subtitle, “40 songs, one story,” is a reference to the book's 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song. Bono also created forty original drawings for Surrender, which appear throughout the book.

Surrender was also featured on Bill Gates’ reading list. “The book came out this month, so it's the latest read on my list. If you're a U2 fan, you may have already skimmed it. And if not, you will find it a pleasant read about how a boy from the suburbs of Dublin grew up to become a world-renowned rock star and philanthropist. I'm lucky to call Bono my friend, his autobiography continues to amaze me,” said Gates.

Bono's career has been written about countless times. But in Surrender, it's Bono who takes up the pen, writing for the first time about his remarkable life and those with whom he shared it. In his unique voice, Bono transports readers to his time growing up in Dublin, marked by the sudden loss of his mother at the age of fourteen, followed by the unusual journey of U2 - becoming one of the most influential rock bands in the world. The volume is also an account of over twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty.

"When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, and in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress. . . With a fair amount of fun along the way,” Bono said.

(Photo source: Editura Litera)