The Listen to 5 minutes of classical music project returns to schools in Romania starting today, September 19, Radio România Muzical announced.

Created in 2010, the project broadcasts music in public places such as hypermarkets, shopping malls, bookshops, libraries, and museums, and expanded to include public schools in 2014.

Listen to 5 minutes of classical music is now a national program in Romanian schools, based on a protocol signed between Radio România Muzical and the Ministry of Education. In the last school year, 2021-2022, more than 250,000 students from Bucharest and 34 other counties in the country took part in the program, News.ro reported.

The principle of the project is simple: every week, students are offered two musical works to listen to, accompanied by explanations about the composers and performers. The pieces can be accessed by teachers, through county coordinators appointed by the specialist inspectors in each county, or directly online on the project's website, where children can also take part in a quiz on the information provided each week.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the week's pieces offer a chronological journey through the history of worship music, from the Ars nova to modern composers, so that any participating child can learn about the great styles of worship music and its most important creators.

Radio România Muzical offers through this project support to music teachers and all those interested in music education in the general education system. Over the years, the project has been received with interest by children and teachers alike.

The project has also kept its component aimed at a wider audience: that of listening to classical music in unconventional spaces. The main chains of hypermarkets, shopping malls, and stores in Romania are involved in the project and will be playing a selected work from the cult repertoire made available by Radio România Muzical every day of October, starting on the 1st.

Listen to 5 minutes of classical music is a project initiated and organized by Cristina Comandașu, manager of Radio România Muzical.

(Photo source: Romania-muzical.ro)