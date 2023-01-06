Eco

 

 

Largest linear park in Romania taking shape in Bucharest's District 6

06 January 2023
Bucharest's District 6 is to have the largest linear park in Romania. Planned for the Militari neighbourhood, the new 4.2 km park has already started taking shape, with the first phase estimated to be completed this spring.

District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced that the lease contract for the land needed for phase 3 of Liniei Park, between the Lujerului area and Valea Cascadelor, was signed with state railway carrier CFR on January 5.

"We continue transforming rundown and neglected former industrial spaces into green, recreational spaces. We will thus have the largest linear park in Romania, 4.2 km long," he said.

According to mayor Ciucu, the first phase of the new park, stretching between Lujerului and Cotroceni Station, will be ready in May 2023. The second phase, between Cotroceni Station and Doina Cornea Blvd., is set to be ready later this year, in winter, while the third phase is planned for the summer of 2024.

"Those who live in Militari have no park nearby, many go out with their children to play on Iuliu Maniu Blvd., the busiest and most polluted boulevard in Bucharest," mayor Ciucu said.

According to the District 6 City Hall, the new Liniei Park will stretch over the former railway line on Liniei Street, abandoned for 20 years, which served several factories, and the adjacent land, over a width of 400 meters. It will have bike paths, basketball courts, a skatepark, a children's playground, a dog area, a dry-deck fountain, hammocks, and beanbag chairs.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Sectorului 6)

