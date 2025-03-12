Premiere: Lin Holmquist, one of Europe’s most acclaimed experts in Tantra, Yoga, and personal development, comes to Bucharest this June

News from Companies

The renowned therapist will be in Romania for the first time as part of DiFine Your Essence, a series of events combining personal, professional, and spiritual development

Lin Holmquist, one of Europe’s most respected Tantra and personal transformation facilitators, will be in Romania for the first time from June 27-29 as part of EnlightX, the first edition of DiFine Your Essence, an event concept created by DiFine PR for those looking to transform their professional, personal, and spiritual lives.

EnlightX will feature Lin Holmquist as a special guest and will include workshops, private sessions, and group experiences, all designed to provide participants with practical tools for a more authentic and fulfilling life. Tickets for the event are available on iabilet.ro.

Born in Sweden, Lin Holmquist is one of Europe’s most renowned Tantra facilitators, with extensive experience in working with large groups and one-on-one sessions. Through her unique approach, Lin creates spaces for profound transformation, guiding people toward a life lived with greater presence, love, and authenticity.

She is a certified Yoga and Tantra instructor trained in India, the founder of the International Tantra Festival in Ängsbacka, and the founder of Swedish Tantra Therapy.

Three Days of Personal, Spiritual, and Professional Evolution

The event begins on Friday, June 27, with “The Power of Presence”, an exclusive workshop for leaders and entrepreneurs focused on clarity, energy, and releasing limiting beliefs. The session will be followed by a VIP experience—a private lunch with Lin Holmquist, a one-on-one opportunity to explore personal topics in depth with her full attention.

On Saturday, June 28, “The Grand Reset: Passion & Purpose” will take place, a conference for professionals seeking to align their careers with their core values and aspirations. On the same day, participants can also book private sessions with Lin to gain clarity and direction in their lives and careers.

Sunday, June 29, is dedicated to romantic relationships, featuring Tantra and couples coaching sessions, followed by an experiential dinner for five couples—a unique moment of deep connection and transformation.

“After more than 20 years in corporate environments, I built my own business, and after five years of entrepreneurship in communication, I expanded into emotional and physical well-being by investing in EKA - The Well-Being Center. That was a captivating and complex evolving journey that enabled me to grow and adapt fast, but also to notice and value the strength and balance we need to keep on track even in the most challenging times. At the same time, on this ride, I have met incredible people who can change the way we see life, and through DiFine Your Essence, I wanted to create a mindset and community where we can grow both personally and professionally, just by opening our minds to different approaches. We reach for fulfilling careers or healthy relationships, but to achieve that, we first need to keep our balance, to reconnect with ourselves, and keep the joy of living alive”, says Diana Iosu, Founder of DiFine PR and event organizer.

“My mission in this endeavour is to remind people that all we do in life depends on a balanced nervous system. When our nervous system is regulated, our entire life transforms. Our inner state influences our relationships, careers, and energy levels. Through Tantra and the practices I teach, we can learn to live with more ease, love, and authenticity”, says Lin Holmquist, the guest facilitator for the first edition of DiFine your Essence, EnlightX.

More details about the event and schedule are available on the official website: www.difineyouressence.com

*This is a press release.