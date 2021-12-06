Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Romania's Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth EUR 40mn

06 December 2021
Romanian Libra Internet Bank, a high-tech oriented bank with a market share by assets of 1.3%, listed its second bond issue, worth EUR 40 mln, on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

Libra, a member of the American investment group New Century Holdings, was among the most active lenders on the local market in the first half of this year.

Its loan portfolio increased by 14% compared to the end of 2020 to RON 5.3 bln (EUR 1.08 bln), while its deposits went up by almost 11% to RON 7.1 bln.

The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth EUR 4.29 mln, is traded on the Multilateral Trading System, since September 3, 2020.

The bank sold in a private placement carried out this year, on September 22-23 and November 11, a number of 400 MREL eligible senior bonds, nominative, dematerialized, unsecured and non-convertible, denominated in Euro, worth EUR 40 mln.

The bonds have a nominal value of EUR 100,000, with a 7-year maturity and a fixed coupon rate of 4.25% per year.

The private placement was carried out by Raiffeisen Bank, as global coordinator and manager, and Alpha Bank Romania, as manager, and the listing of the bonds at BVB was made with the support of Alpha Bank Romania. The legal support was provided to the issuer by the international law firm CMS.

