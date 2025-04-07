Business

Steel manufacturer Liberty Galați announces plans to resume production

07 April 2025

Liberty Galați, the largest integrated steel producer in Romania, has appointed Cornel Moisescu as Head of Primary for Liberty Galați, part of its strategy to restart production operations and "ensure steel for the strategic economic sectors of Romania, including defense, shipbuilding, construction, and infrastructure," it said.

Cornel Moisescu will coordinate the Sinter Plant, Blast Furnace, Continuous Casting, and SteelShop departments in his role. He will contribute to the achievement of production targets, maintain the workers' safety, and develop technological processes in line with the company's strategy.

Primary production operations could restart after Easter, Moisescu said.

 "Together with a strong and dedicated team of steelmakers we are preparing for the restart of our production operations, which is a true challenge, as the steel industry is facing the most difficult market conditions I have encountered during my career, comparable to the financial crisis in 2008 and the steel industry crisis in 2015. However, we know how important Romanian steel is for the national economy and for the Galați community. Therefore, we are making all efforts to ensure the steel needed for Romania's strategic industries. With our team's support, I am confident we will restart primary production operations on April 22, after Easter," Cornel Moisescu explained.

.
Cornel Moisescu, Head of Primary at Liberty Galați

Cornel Moisescu has 30 years of experience in the steel industry, gained in the Galati steelworks. After graduating from the Faculty of Metallurgy, specializing in metal casting, at the Lower Danube University in Galați in 1995, he started working at Sidex Galați as a metallurgical engineer. In 2014, he was appointed Head of Blast Furnaces. With more than 10 years of management experience and leadership studies in Luxembourg, he has implemented projects in primary operations, managed complex modernization and maintenance projects at the blast furnace, and achieved record production volumes, according to a profile released by the company.

Liberty Steel Group is part of the GFG Alliance, a global group of companies and investments owned by Sanjeev Gupta and his family. The Alliance is structured around three industrial pillars: Liberty Steel Group, Alvance Aluminium Group and Simec Energy Group, which operate independently.

Liberty Galați is the largest integrated steel producer in Romania, with a production capacity of approximately 3 million tonnes of steel per year, for customers in the construction, naval, oil and gas, and renewable energy production sectors.

(Photos: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

