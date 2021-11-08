Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Mon, 11/08/2021 - 08:44
Politics

RO Liberals to pick ruling partner on November 8

08 November 2021
The Liberal Party’s leaders will decide, on November 8, which one of the two possible partners is their best option for remaining at rule, PNL president Florin Citu announced, News.ro reported.

The party is deeply divided as regards future partnerships. President Klaus Iohannis had recently urged the parliamentary parties to agree over a new majority - but it also reportedly encouraged the Liberal Party to remain the leading force in the would-be coalition. This condition is, however, increasingly challenging as the Liberal Party is losing MPs in favor of the dissident faction of Ludovic Orban.

The Liberals, even after counting their staunch partners from UDMR, are no longer in a position to form a majority with reformist USR and this is why a partnership with the Social Democrats seems more likely.

Just before the weekend, acting PM Citu expressed views consistent with accepting the Social Democrats as Liberals’ partner - but such a political construction, although plausible, will require the Liberals to significantly reduce their expectations possibly below what they are ready to consider.

The Social Democrats will also decide on November 8 in order to mandate negotiations in the view of forming a ruling majority with the Liberals, Adevarul reported.

Possible scenarios sketching future cooperation between the Liberals and the Social Democrats have been circulated after the first talks between the two parties, but they rather point to the difficulties that must be surpassed.

Under one such scenario, the parties will hold the PM seat by rotation - an option dismissed by Liberal leader Citu as still premature. In any case, the Social Democrats insist on controlling major ministries such as the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Investments and European Projects. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

