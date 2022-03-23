Romanian Liberal leader Florin Citu again under pressure within his own party

The call launched by Liberal leader Florin Citu (PNL) to evaluate all the ministers, followed by a possible reshuffle, was challenged by his own party - including minister of interior Lucian Bode, reportedly on Florin Citu's list for replacement.

The evaluation was supposed to take place at the ruling coalition's meeting on Monday, March 21, according to Florin Citu.

Furthermore, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, nominally a member of the Liberal Party, expressed surprise with the evaluation procedure and even said investigations should be carried out to see how this idea actually occurred.

Prime minister Ciuca, who avoided attending the meeting on March 21, said he was satisfied with the activity of the Ministry of Interior, sending a message of support for Lucian Bode.

"Yesterday, I talked to president Citu, and he informed me that this [meeting] is not about any kind of evaluation. (..) I spoke with the [Social Democrat] president Ciolacu, and they both confirmed to me that this was not about any kind of evaluation," PM Ciuca said, according to Hotnews.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Matiu)