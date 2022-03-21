Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/21/2022 - 08:58
Politics

Romanian ministers evaluated after nearly four months in office

21 March 2022
The ministers of the Romanian Government headed by Liberal prime minister Nicolae Ciuca (PNL) are summoned on Monday, March 21, for evaluation after nearly four months in office, according to sources familiar with the process.

The sources told G4Media.ro that the ministers would attend, on Monday, the meeting of the ruling coalition leadership, which will take place at the Parliament.

The members of the Executive will outline the results of their work so far, as well as the proposals for the package of measures that the Government intends to adopt in the context of rising food and fuel prices.

The evaluation of the ministers takes place as liberal sources claimed that the PNL leader, Florin Cîțu, is envisaging a government reshuffle.

The Liberals say that according to opinion polls, the party is growing, and it would be a good time to promote new leaders in the executive.

The Liberals and the Social Democrats have expressed their dissatisfaction with several ministers. Among them is the minister of energy, Virgil Popescu, the minister of labour, Marius Budai, the minister of health, Alexandru Rafila.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

1

