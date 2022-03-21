Romanian ministers evaluated after nearly four months in office

The ministers of the Romanian Government headed by Liberal prime minister Nicolae Ciuca (PNL) are summoned on Monday, March 21, for evaluation after nearly four months in office, according to sources familiar with the process.

The sources told G4Media.ro that the ministers would attend, on Monday, the meeting of the ruling coalition leadership, which will take place at the Parliament.

The members of the Executive will outline the results of their work so far, as well as the proposals for the package of measures that the Government intends to adopt in the context of rising food and fuel prices.

The evaluation of the ministers takes place as liberal sources claimed that the PNL leader, Florin Cîțu, is envisaging a government reshuffle.

The Liberals say that according to opinion polls, the party is growing, and it would be a good time to promote new leaders in the executive.

The Liberals and the Social Democrats have expressed their dissatisfaction with several ministers. Among them is the minister of energy, Virgil Popescu, the minister of labour, Marius Budai, the minister of health, Alexandru Rafila.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

